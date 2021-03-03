Godspeed You! Black Emperor announce new studio album

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have released a short teaser video to announce the release of their latest album G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!, which will be released through Constellation records on April 2. You can watch the video below.

"This record is about all of us waiting for the end," the band say in a statement. "All current forms of governance are failed. This record is about all of us waiting for the beginning, and is informed by the following demands: empty the prisons, take power from the police and give it to the neighbourhoods that they terrorise. End the forever wars and all other forms of imperialism tax the rich until they're impoverished."

G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! features two side-long epic 20-minute pieces of music described as "widescreen post-rock", and two smaller pieces of music, which will feature on a separate 10-inch disc with the vinyl version of the album, which has been recorded and mixed by Jace Lasek.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have only ever issued two official band photographs in their 25-year existence (the 2nd, pictured above, being a 2010 recreation of the 1st from 1997) and have only conducted a half-dozen collectively-answered written interviews over that same span. The band has never had a website or social media accounts. Few rock bands in the 21st century have been as steadfast in letting the work speak for itself and maintaining a simple rule about minimising participation in cultures of personality, celebrity, access, commodification and co-optation.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor: G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!

12A

A Military Alphabet (five eyes all blind) (4521.0kHz 6730.0kHz 4109.09kHz)/Job’s Lament/ First of the Last Glaciers/where we break how we shine (ROCKETS FOR MARY)

12B``

“GOVERNMENT CAME” (9980.0kHz 3617.1kHz 4521.0 kHz)/Cliffs Gaze/cliffs’ gaze at empty waters’ rise/ASHES TO SEA or NEARER TO THEE

10A

Fire at Static Valley

10B

OUR SIDE HAS TO WIN (for D.H.)