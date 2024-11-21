Godley & Creme announce 'definitve' career-spanning box set

Art rock duo Godley & Creme, better known as the Kevin Godley and Lol Creme half of Manchester pop prog quartet 10cc, are to have an 11-disc career-spanning box set released.

Parts Of The Process—The Complete Godley & Creme, which is released through Edsel Records on February 28 collects all seven studio albums the duo recorded between 1977 and 1988.

The collection features a 28-page book with a 10,000 word essay by Liam Newton, the author of 10cc The Worst Band In The World.

Of particular interest to fans will be the inclusion of 1977's Consequences, their first release. An ambitious triple album which cost almost £2 million to make in today's money, and which featured coledian Peter Cook and jazz. singer Sarah Vaughn, was greeted by bafflement and was not a success. It has now been recognised as a latter-day prog classic and is highly sought after in its original packaging. The album is currently unavailable on streaming services.

The duo, who never fell out but went their separate ways in 1988, were almost as famous for their music videos, directing some of the most groundbreaking music promos of the 80s including Yes's Owner Of A Lonely Heart, Herbie Hancock's Rockit, Two Tribes (Frankie Goes To Hollywood), View To A Kill (Duran Duran), Everybody Have Fun Tonight (Wang Chung) and more.

Parts Of The Process—The Complete Godley & Creme also features two bonus discs, one featuring a selection of non-album tracks and 7" single versions, the other extended mixes. You can see the full tracklisting and artwork below.

Pre-order Parts Of The Process—The Complete Godley & Creme.

(Image credit: Edsel Records)

Godley & Creme: Parts Of The Process—The Complete Godley & Creme

CD1A: Consequences Disc One Part One

1. Seascape

2: Wind

3: Fireworks

4. Stampede

5. Burial Scene

6. Sleeping Earth

7. Honolulu Lulu

8. The Flood

CD1B: Consequences Disc Two Part Two

1. Five O'Clock In the Morning

2. Dialogue

3. When Things Go Wrong

4. Dialogue

5. Lost Weekend

6. Dialogue (1)

7. Rosie

8. Dialogue (2)

9. Office Chase

10. Dialogue (3)

11. It's Cool, Cool, Cool In The Morning

12. Dialogue (4)

CD1C: Consequences Disc Three Part Three

1. Cool, Cool, Cool [reprise]

2. Dialogue (5)

3. Sailor

4. Dialogue (6)

5. Mobilization

6. Dialogue (7)

7. Please, Please, Please

8. Dialogue (8)

9. Blint's Tune (Movements 1 - 17)

CD4: L (1978)

1. The Sporting Life

2. Sandwiches Of You

3. Art School Canteen

4. Group Life

5. Punchbag

6. Foreign Accents

7. Hit Factory / Business Is Business

CD5: Freeze Frame (1979)

1. An Englishman In New York

2. Random Brainwave

3. I Pity Inanimate Objects

4. Freeze Frame

5. Clues

6. Brazilia (Wish You Were Here)

7. Mugshots

8. Get Well Soon

CD6: Ismism (1981)

1. Snack Attack

2. Under Your Thumb

3. Joey’s Camel

4. The Problem

5. Ready For Ralph

6. Wedding Bells

7. Lonnie

8. Sale Of The Century

9. The Party

CD7: Birds Of Prey (1983)

1. My Body The Car

2. Worm And The Rattlesnake

3. Cats Eyes

4. Samson

5. Save A Mountain For Me*

6. Madame Guillotine

7. Woodwork

8. Twisted Nerve

9. Out In The Cold

CD8: History Mix Vol. 1 (1985)

1. Wet Rubber Soup (Recycled from:‘Rubber Bullets’ (Godley/Creme/Gouldman)‘Life Is A Minestrone' (Creme/Eric Stewart)‘I'm Not In Love’ (Gouldman/Stewart), various excerpts from Consequences (1977)

2. Cry

3. Expanding The Business

4. The ‘Dare You’ Man

5. Hum Drum Boys In Paris

6. Mountain Tension

CD9: Goodbye Blue Sky (1988)

1. H.E.A.V.E.N. A Little Piece Of Heaven

2. Don't Set Fire (To The One I Love)

3. Golden Rings

4. Crime & Punishment

5. The Big Bang

6. 10,000 Angels

7. Sweet Memory

8. Airforce One

9. The Last Page Of History

10. Desperate Times

CD10: Bonus TRacks #1 - Non-Album Tracks & 7" Versions

1. Wide Boy

2. Submarine

3. Marciano

4. Power Behind The Throne

5. Babies

6. Welcome To Breakfast Television

7. Golden Boy [7" 1984]

8. Light Me Up

9. Love Bombs

10. Golden Boy [1985 Remix]

11. Bits Of Blue Sky

12. Rhino Rhino

13. Hidden Heartbeat

14. Can't Sleep

15. Sandwiches Of You [7" Edit]

16. An Englishman In New York [Single Edit]

17. Silent Running

18. Cry [Single Edit]

19. Wet Rubber Soup [Edit]

20. Snack Attack [1987 7" Remix]

21. A Little Piece Of Heaven [7" Single Version]

CD11: Bonus Tracks #2 - Extended Mixes

1. Snack Attack \[Extended Version]

2. Strange Apparatus (An Englishman In New York) [12" Version]

3. Samson [Dance Mix]

4. Golden Boy [Long Version 1984]

5. Jack Attack Dub

6. Cry [Extended Remix]

7. Golden Boy [1985 Full Length 12” Mix]

8. Snack Attack [1987 Extended Remix]

9. A Little Piece Of Heaven [Extended Mix]