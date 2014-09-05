Goblin take their horror shows to Roadburn

Goblin will perform their soundtracks to cult horror movies Dawn Of The Dead and Suspiria at next year’s Roadburn festival, organisers have confirmed.

Claudio Simonetti’s outfit will repeat the performances they staged in London last month, playing their music along to screenings of the 1970s films.

Goblin are added to a bill that includes Zombi, Steve Moore, Majeure and others, for the 20th annual festival in Tilburg, the Netherlands.

Promoters say: “It’s the first time these soundtracks will be performed at Roadburn, following the band’s critically acclaimed performance at last year’s festival. The much-anticipated performances will take place on the main stage at the 013 venue on Saturday, April 11 (Dawn of the Dead) and Sunday, April 12 (Suspiria).”

Roadburn runs from April 9 to April 12 next year.

Festival bill so far

Goblin

Fields Of The Nephelim

Enslaved

Wardruna

Zombi

Steve Moore & Majeure

Profetus

Der Wem Einer Freiheit

Salem’s Pot

Sammal

Oozing Wound