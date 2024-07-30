“The cycle of rebirth means the refinement of the soul.” Goat announce new self-titled record, share uber-funky breakbeats-driven single Ouroboros

Swedish psych warriors Goat will release a self-titled album on October 11 via Rocket Recordings, and have shared the album's first single, Ouroboros.



A statement about the single says: “The Ouroboros - the icon of the snake or dragon eating its own tail - appears to some a statement of the brutality of nature. To others of a Gnostic disposition it symbolises the duality of the divine and earthly in mankind. But most commonly, it’s taken simply to mean the endless cycles of death and rebirth that characterise life on this planet. As such, it’s an image that looms large in the world of Goat, the ever-mysterious and endlessly revivifying collective whose latest album marks another adventure above and beyond this particular plane of reality.”

The eight-track album, the follow-up to 2023's Medicine, promises “no shortage of curveballs and curiosity”, apparently.

The album tracklist is:



1. One More Death

2. Goatbrain

3. Fool's Journey

4. Dollar Bill

5. Zombie

6. Frisco Beaver

7. The All Is One

8. Ouroboros



Listen to Ouroboros below:

Goat â€“ Ouroboros (Radio Edit) - YouTube Watch On

Goat have a UK tour lined up too for October/November. They will weave their funky magic at:



Oct 24: London Troxy

Oct 25: Bristol 02 Academy

Oct 26: Manchester Academy 1

Nov 14: Norwich UEA

Nov 15: Oxford 02 Academy

Nov 16: Nottingham Rock City



The last time Goat descended upon the UK, Louder wrote, “A night in the company of these seductive, spell-blinding Swedes is the most fun you can possibly have while clothed.”



Support on all dates comes from fellow Swedes MaidaVale. The psych rock quartet will also play a FREE show at London's Shacklewell Arms on October 23: tickets are available here.