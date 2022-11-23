Quick! Go Outdoors is selling cheap festival tents in its Black Friday sale

Go Outdoors has launched its official Black Friday sale and there are some big bargains on essential festival camping gear. As of today you can now save hundreds on tents, tech and weatherproof clothing at Go Outdoors (opens in new tab) – perfect for fending off the elements at Download 2023 and beyond.

Pre-Christmas sales are a great way to snap up cheap camping gear and the new Go Outdoors sale has some of the best Black Friday camping deals we’ve spotted so far. Some are far better than others though, and we’ve highlighted our top picks below to help you save money on worthwhile festival camping gear.

(opens in new tab) Go Outdoors Black Friday sale: Save up to £750 (opens in new tab)

There are big savings on tents, gadgets and clothes, with the biggest savings found on festival-ready tents from Berghaus, Eurohike and HI-GEAR. Take a look at the Berghaus 4.1 Nightfall Tent in particular – now on sale for £299 (was £850). It’s a fast-pitch air tent for four people with hangover-beating blackout bedrooms.

There aren’t loads of tents on sale in the Go Outdoors Black Friday sale, but the brand is offering huge price cuts on the tents that have been discounted. If you’re shopping the sale to find the best festival tent for your budget, check out the Berghaus Air 4.1 Nightfall Tent. On sale for £299.99 (RRP £850) (opens in new tab), it’s a great four-person tent for taking you through festival season 2023.

Because it’s an air tent, you can pitch it fast and get on with the business of rocking out. There’s a decent amount of space inside too, with Nightfall Darkened Bedrooms keeping all that harsh morning sunlight at bay. The 5-star rated Berghaus Air 4.1. Nightfall is suitable for beginners and anyone who hates the faff of pitching a tent. And at £299.99, it’s a bargain.

Planning on camping with a large group of mates or fam? There are bigger festival-friendly tents in the Go Outdoors Black Friday sale too, including a bigger version of Berghaus’ popular air tent.

You can also snap up cheap camping gear from heritage brands like Vango and Sea To Summit, including a cosy Vango Selene Double Sleeping Bag ( on sale for £89 (opens in new tab)) to share with your festival-going significant other. As for us, we’ll be cooking on gas with the Cadac Citi Chef Table Top BBQ ( on sale for £79 - RRP £200 (opens in new tab)).

To nab these savings, you’ll need to sign up for a year’s Go Outdoors membership that costs just £5 for an entire year (opens in new tab). That means not only will you get the cheapest prices on festival camping gear in this sale, but in future Go Outdoors deals events too.

