Go behind the scenes with Steve Perry on his first video shoot in 25 years

Steve Perry has released a video showing how his promo for We’re Still Here was created.

The former Journey frontman launched the Myriam Santos-directed video last month – and while Perry had previously shared a trio of studio videos for tracks from his comeback album Traces, We’re Still Here was his first official shoot as a solo artist since 1994’s Missing You.

Check it out below.

The video sees Perry driving a black 70s Chevelle SS through the streets of Hollywood – the location that inspired him to write the track with Canadian producer and songwriter Brian West.

Speaking about the inspiration for the song, Perry said: “Brian and I had just started writing the song and were sketching it out in the studio. When we broke for dinner I went to this place down the street – and that was the first time I'd been in Hollywood in a long time.

“There I was on Sunset Boulevard and Hollywood and Vine just walking around. I saw a whole new generation of 16 and 17-year olds running around just... alive. And through these kids I felt a kinship. We're still here doing the same thing.”

Last month, Perry released a deluxe edition of Traces which features all 10 tracks from the original record, plus five bonus songs from the studio sessions.