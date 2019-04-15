Trending

Go behind the scenes with Steve Perry on his first video shoot in 25 years

By () Classic Rock  

Steve Perry releases video showing how his promo for We're Still Here was created - song taken from his latest album Traces

null
Steve Perry
(Image: © Myriam Santos)

Steve Perry  has released a video showing how his promo for We’re Still Here was created.

The former Journey frontman launched the Myriam Santos-directed video last month – and while Perry had previously shared a trio of studio videos for tracks from his comeback album Traces, We’re Still Here was his first official shoot as a solo artist since 1994’s Missing You.

Check it out below.

The video sees Perry driving a black 70s Chevelle SS through the streets of Hollywood – the location that inspired him to write the track with Canadian producer and songwriter Brian West.

Speaking about the inspiration for the song, Perry said: “Brian and I had just started writing the song and were sketching it out in the studio. When we broke for dinner I went to this place down the street – and that was the first time I'd been in Hollywood in a long time. 

“There I was on Sunset Boulevard and Hollywood and Vine just walking around. I saw a whole new generation of 16 and 17-year olds running around just... alive. And through these kids I felt a kinship. We're still here doing the same thing.”

Last month, Perry released a deluxe edition of Traces which features all 10 tracks from the original record, plus five bonus songs from the studio sessions.

Steve Perry: Traces Deluxe Edition
Steve Perry returns with his highly anticipated new solo album Traces – his first record since 1994's For The Love Of Strange Medicine. The deluxe version includes 5 bonus tracks.View Deal

See more Classic Rock news