Go behind the scenes with Steve Perry on his first video shoot in 25 years

Steve Perry has released a video showing how his promo for We’re Still Here was created.
The former Journey frontman launched the Myriam Santos-directed video last month – and while Perry had previously shared a trio of studio videos for tracks from his comeback album Traces, We’re Still Here was his first official shoot as a solo artist since 1994’s Missing You.
Check it out below.
The video sees Perry driving a black 70s Chevelle SS through the streets of Hollywood – the location that inspired him to write the track with Canadian producer and songwriter Brian West.
Speaking about the inspiration for the song, Perry said: “Brian and I had just started writing the song and were sketching it out in the studio. When we broke for dinner I went to this place down the street – and that was the first time I'd been in Hollywood in a long time.
“There I was on Sunset Boulevard and Hollywood and Vine just walking around. I saw a whole new generation of 16 and 17-year olds running around just... alive. And through these kids I felt a kinship. We're still here doing the same thing.”
Last month, Perry released a deluxe edition of Traces which features all 10 tracks from the original record, plus five bonus songs from the studio sessions.
Steve Perry: Traces Deluxe Edition
Steve Perry returns with his highly anticipated new solo album Traces – his first record since 1994's For The Love Of Strange Medicine. The deluxe version includes 5 bonus tracks.View Deal