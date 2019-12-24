Go behind the scenes with Ozzy Osbourne on Under The Graveyard video shoot

Ozzy chats to Jack Kilmer on the set of the Under The Graveyard video shoot

Last week, Ozzy Osbourne released a video for his track Under The Graveyard.

The video is set in West Hollywood in 1979 and stars Jack Kilmer as Ozzy and Jessica Barden as the vocalist’s wife and manager Sharon and looked back the former Black Sabbath frontman’s past troubles with drink and drugs.

Now Ozzy has shared a behind-the-scenes video showing how the Jonas Akerlund-directed promo was created.

In the clip, Kilmer can be seen chatting with Ozzy, with the actor saying: “I’m here because of Jonas and because no one does rock'n'roll better than Ozzy.”

Barden adds: “Sharon went on a talk show and said she wanted me to play her – and then Jonas said he was doing this music video and then everything in the universe just smashed together.”

Watch the video below.

Under The Graveyard was the first track revealed from Ozzy’s upcoming solo album Ordinary Man, which is expected to be released in January through Epic Records.

The Prince Of Darkness followed that with Straight To Hell which featured a guest appearance from Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

Ozzy is joined on the follow-up to 2010’s Scream by Slash's GNR bandmate, bassist Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith and former California Breed man Andrew Watt on guitar.

Ozzy will return to live duties in the new year.