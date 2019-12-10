Go behind the scenes with Def Leppard as they reveal epic summer tour

Def Leppard have released a behind-the-scenes video showing them preparing to announce their epic summer stadium tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

The tour was finally confirmed earlier this month, when Def Lep, the Crue and Poison held a press conference in Los Angeles to end the weeks of speculation, with the first date set to take place at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on July 7.

The clip shows the band arriving in LA, focuses on the tour photoshoot and sees Sheffield’s finest chatting with the other bands. It also sees bassist Rick Savage and guitarist Phil Collen celebrating their recent birthdays with chocolate cupcakes.

Savage says: “So finally, the news is out. It’s been difficult trying to sit on this for the last few weeks and months. But we’re here to launch the summer tour – the stadium tour with Joan Jett, Poison and Motley Crue.

“Really excited about the whole thing – I’m just so pleased that the news is officially out. It’ll be the summer tour to end all summer tours. See you there!”

The 22-date tour will be Motley Crue’s first shows together since they completed their ‘final’ tour in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve 2015. The road trip will also be Poison’s first since their 2018 Nothin’ But A Good Time tour, while Def Leppard will return to the stage following a busy 2019 which has seen them play a string of live shows, including a Las Vegas residency.

A ticket pre-sale will get under way on December 16, with tickets going on general sale of December 20. Find a full list of dates below.

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts tour

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jul 14: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Jul 15: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Jul 19: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 23: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 25: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 13: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 16: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 18: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Aug 20: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 23: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Aug 25: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 28: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 30: Denver Coors Field, CO

Sep 02: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 05: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA