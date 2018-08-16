Go behind the scenes with Arch Enemy on shoot for The Eagle Flies Alone

In August last year, Arch Enemy released a video for their single The Eagle Flies Alone.

The song features on the band’s latest album Will To Power, which launched in September 2017 via Century Media.

Now, with the video reaching more than 30 million views on YouTube, the group have shared a behind-the-scenes clip showing how the shoot came together to celebrate the landmark achievement.

Watch it below.

Speaking previously about the song, band leader Michael Amott said: “Strangely enough, this is a song I wrote in sunny Mexico, but fear not – Arch Enemy hasn’t gone mariachi on you!

“On the contrary, this song is steeped in classic metal and melancholic Scandinavian atmosphere. Lyrically, this is an anthemic war cry to all fellow individualists around the heavy metal world.

“We shot the video with our director Patric Ullaeus in Sweden, on the coldest outdoor shoot I can recall ever doing. The end result was totally worth it, It turned out beautifully – I guess sometimes you really have to suffer for the art!”

Arch Enemy are currently on tour in Europe and will head to South America late in the year for further live shows.

Arch Enemy 2018 tour dates

Aug 17: Sinbronn Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 18: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany

Oct 31: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Nov 02: Mexico City Arena Ciudad, Mexico

Nov 04: San Jose Province Peppers, Costa Rica

Nov 08: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina