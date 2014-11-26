Go behind the scenes on Machine Head's Now We Die video

Machine Head invite you into the studio to witness the glitz and glamour of recording a music video.

For a video that features “naked gasmask girls”, band members hanging upside down by their feet and Satan himself – it’s a wonder no-one got seriously hurt in the making of Now We Die. It even features Machine Head’s tour manager getting involved by “swinging mallets and killing things” as he puts it.

Now We Die is taken from Machine Head’s latest album Bloodstone & Diamonds, out now via Nuclear Blast. Check out our track-by-track guide.