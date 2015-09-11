GNR Dizzy hopes band will work again in 2016

Guns N’ Roses keyboard player Dizzy Reed says he hopes the band will get back to work in 2016.

But he adds that, in the world of GNR, timelines often count for nothing.

Reed tells Loudwire: “With GNR, timelines don’t really apply. And that’s fine, things will come out when they’re ready and we’ll go on tour when we’re ready. We’re looking at probably next year, hopefully.”

Other members of the band have given conflicting reports about what the future holds, with bassist Tommy Stinson recently saying he had “no idea” what’s next. Guitarist Richard Fortus, meanwhile, said GNR have enough material ready for “two or three albums.”

Fellow guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal’s status in the group is unclear, after he said in February that he was in an “awkward position” as he’d been asked not to make any comments about the band.

Reed was also asked to clear up some of the misconceptions surrounding frontman Axl Rose. He adds: “There’s a lot of negativity that’s attached to him in the press. He’s always being attacked in that fashion. To me, he’s a lot of things. A good friend and a mentor. He gave me an opportunity to play rock’n’roll music at that level.

“He’s also funny as hell, not a lot of people know that. Every night before we go onstage he’ll have some joke that he’ll tell us. He’s not that guy that he’s portrayed to be.”

Rumours of a reunion of the classic GNR lineup have been doing the rounds since founding guitarist Slash said he and Rose were talking again.