GNR have enough tunes for '2 or 3' albums

Guns N’ Roses have enough new material to record “two or three albums” according to guitarist Richard Fortus.
He and keyboard player Dizzy Reed say the follow-up to 2008’s Chinese Democracy is coming along nicely as the band members have been trading digital files and working on the tracks. But they still can’t say exactly when it’ll be released.
Fortus tells VerdamMnis Magazine: “So much has been recorded, we could get two or three albums, seriously. We sent our files in all directions. We can’t wait to put it out as soon as possible.”
Reed adds: “It’ll be good. When will it come out? We still don’t know. Only Axl knows, but it is very secret. Be patient.”
Fortus said this month that he expects a GNR album out in 2016. Also this month, Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal reflected on his difficult start with GNR when he replaced Buckethead in 2006.
Reed and Fortus have both been busy with their other band, The Dead Daisies, who released second album Revolucion earlier in June. They have tours with Kiss and Whitesnake coming up.
THE DEAD DAISIES TOUR DATES
WITH KISS
Oct 03: Perth Arena, Australia
Oct 06: Hindmarsh Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia
Oct 08: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia
Oct 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia
Oct 10: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia
Oct 12: Broadmeadow Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Australia
Oct 13: Boondall Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
Oct 16: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand
WITH WHITESNAKE
Nov 08: Moscow Crocus City Hall, Russia
Nov 09: St Petersburg BKZ Oktyabrskiy, Russia
Nov 11: Helsinki Icehall, Finland
Nov 13: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
Nov 14: Helsingor The Culture Yard, Denmark
Nov 16: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 17: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Nov 19: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 21: Zagreb Cebona Hall, Croatia
Nov 22: Belgrade Hala Pionir, Serbia
Nov 24: Sofia Armeec Arena, Bulgaria
Nov 25: Skopje Boris Trajkovski, Macedonia
Nov 29: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Dec 01: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Dec 02: Utrecht Tivilivredenburg, Netherlands