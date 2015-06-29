GNR have enough tunes for '2 or 3' albums

Guns N’ Roses have enough new material to record “two or three albums” according to guitarist Richard Fortus.

He and keyboard player Dizzy Reed say the follow-up to 2008’s Chinese Democracy is coming along nicely as the band members have been trading digital files and working on the tracks. But they still can’t say exactly when it’ll be released.

Fortus tells VerdamMnis Magazine: “So much has been recorded, we could get two or three albums, seriously. We sent our files in all directions. We can’t wait to put it out as soon as possible.”

Reed adds: “It’ll be good. When will it come out? We still don’t know. Only Axl knows, but it is very secret. Be patient.”

Fortus said this month that he expects a GNR album out in 2016. Also this month, Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal reflected on his difficult start with GNR when he replaced Buckethead in 2006.

Reed and Fortus have both been busy with their other band, The Dead Daisies, who released second album Revolucion earlier in June. They have tours with Kiss and Whitesnake coming up.

