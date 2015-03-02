Gnarwolves, Smith Street Band detail co-headline tour

Gnarwolves and The Smith Street Band have announced a co-headline tour of the UK.

The six-date road trip kicks off in Bristol on April 23 and wraps up on the 28th in Leicester.

Gnarwolves says: “Bloody stoked to announce the co-headline tour with The Smith Street Band in April. Drug Church will be joining us as special guests. Let’s have a good time!”

The UK group released their self-titled debut album last year, while Aussie outfit The Smith Street Band’s most recent recording was the Wipe That Shit-Eating Grin Off Your Punchable Face EP which came out last month.

Tickets are available via SeeTickets.

Apr 23: Bristol Fleece

Apr 24: Southampton Joiners

Apr 25: London Tuffnell Park Dome

Apr 26: Glasgow Audio

Apr 27: Manchester Gorilla

Apr 28: Leicester Soundhouse