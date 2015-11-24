Gloves are off in Stapp's review of Creed the movie

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has poked fun at himself and his band while carrying out a review of the latest Rocky movie for Funny Or Die.

As he comes to terms with being diagnosed with bipolar disorder following a public mental breakdown, a healthy-looking Stapp stars in the spoof review show Can You Take Me To The Movies.

And in his review of Creed the movie, he isn’t afraid to have a laugh at his band’s expense.

Stapp says: “This week I checked out a new film called Creed. I said to myself, ‘Finally, the epic tale of my band Creed is coming to the big screen! As Creed the movie unfolded, there wasn’t much that resembled what happened in Creed the band.

“The main character is played by Michael B Jordan. You know, interesting choice. I mean we don’t look much alike, and that character’s name is Creed, not Scott Stapp. But sometimes when I walk down the street people shout, ‘What’s up Creed.’ So I guess I get.”

Referring to Creed’s music videos, Stapp adds: “Spoiler alert! Creed the movie has no epic guitar solos played on a mountain top, and at no point does Creed sing on a steep cliff. That’s what we do best!”

Stapp recently said he holds out hope for a Creed reunion.

