Stapp eyes 2017 Creed reunion

Scott Stapp says he hopes Creed will work together again – potentially to coincide with their 20th anniversary in 2017.

The frontman suffered a public breakdown last year in which he claimed his family had been infiltrated by members of terrorist group ISIS and that his bank accounts had been frozen.

He says the ordeal was a result of his bipolar disorder and a cocktail of prescription and non-prescription drugs and that he’s taking his recovery one day at a time.

And once he’s back to full health, Stapp hopes to work with Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips in Creed.

He tells Rolling Stone: “I recently ran into those guys, totally not planned at the Hard Rock Hotel in Orlando. I was taking my son and my wife down to the pool.

“We ended up hanging out by the pool for three hours, just talking and catching up with our families together. Right at that moment, the relationships began to have a new organic-ness. We’ve stayed in communication since then. I know that Mark and the guys have a lot going on, as well as I do.

“I definitely hope that when the time is right, and when our schedules make sense together, given the commitment that we already have, I do hope that we do get back in the studio and make another record. Our 20th anniversary is coming up in 2017. But we’ll see how it works.”

Stapp and his wife Jaclyn recently appeared on VH1 reality series Couples Therapy and he says he understands that some people might be critical of that decision.

He adds: “We ultimately figured that since my breakdown was so public, we should continue this journey publicly. Ultimately, we can’t worry about making everyone happy and what everyone thinks. We had to do what we feel is right for our family. And we really felt, given the situation, and how publicly my breakdown was, that it made sense for us to start a journey of healing on the show.”

Tremonti has said repeatedly that he has his hands full with Alter Bridge and his solo project and that Creed is the “last thing” on his mind.