Glenn Hughes to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Deep Purple's Burn with UK tour

Former Deep Purple bassist and singer Glenn Hughes is to tour The UK to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band's 1974 album Burn. The run of 11 shows will kick off on October 10 at the Picture Dome in Holmfirth, and conclude at the end of that month at The Academy in Manchester. Full dates below.

'It was 50 years ago, in the summer of 1973, that the Burn album by Deep Purple was written at Clearwell Castle in the Forest of Dean Gloucestershire,” says the current Dead Daisies man. “It was recorded in October in Montreux, Switzerland. We all became one in this centuries-old castle in the UK countryside. It felt like Deep were a new band, with David (Coverdale) and I as new members, we couldn’t wait to start working on new songs. The atmosphere was electric, in such amazing surroundings.

"All the songs on Burn were written in the crypt/dungeon, underneath the great hall. We worked on a new song every day, and we were in the flow. Musically we would play, and work out ideas, and David and I would come up with vocal melodies that would later have lyrics. I remember it like it was yesterday.”

“As you could imagine, Ritchie Blackmore was in full prankster mode, Jon had warned me, and he rigged my room one night with a speaker that was hidden, and had ghostly voices delivered to my bedside. The title track was the last song to be written. We came back from the pub, and went down into the crypt, and magic happened.”

"It’s time to celebrate Burn," adds Hughes, "and I’m really looking forward to seeing you."

The band for the tour will feature guitarist Soren Andersen – who also played on Hughes' 2019 Classic Deep Purple Live tour – plus drummer Ash Sheehan and keyboardist Bob Fridzema. Support at all shows comes from Canadian rockers The Damn Truth, and tickets will go on sale (opens in new tab) on Thursday at 10am.

Glenn Hughes performs classic Deep Purple live celebrating the 50th anniversary of Burn UK tour

Oct 10: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Oct 12: Southampton 1865

Oct 13: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Oct 15: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 17: Newcastle Boiler Shop

Oct 20: Glasgow Queen Margaret Union

Oct 21: Wolverhampton Civic

Oct 23: Bury St Edmunds The Apex Arts Centre

Oct 25: London Electric Ballroom

Oct 28: Frome Cheese and Grain

Oct 29: Manchester Academy