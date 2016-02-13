Glenn Hughes forced to reschedule US solo tour

Glenn Hughes has been forced to push back his upcoming US solo tour.

He’d been due to start the 16-date trek on March 2 at San Jose’s Rockbar with guitarist Soren Andersen and drummer Pontus Engborg. But after undergoing dual knee replacement surgeries last month, the former Deep Purple man reports he needs more time to fully recuperate before hitting the road.

The new run of shows will kick off in Annapolis, Maryland, on August 9.

Hughes says in a statement: “I am sorry to say that some recent setbacks in my recovery from knee operations are the reason that I can’t get out to see everyone as soon as I had hoped.

“I want to make sure I give my fans the best live experience possible and promise it will be worth the wait. I can’t wait to see everyone at the shows.”

Hughes plans to play music from throughout his career on the tour, including tracks by Trapeze, Deep Purple, Hughes/Thrall and Black Country Communion.

Joanne Shaw Taylor, who was due to support Hughes next month, will be onboard for the gigs in August and September.

Tickets for the original shows remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Those seeking refunds are asked to contact the point of purchase.

Hughes will be part of Deep Purple’s lineup to be inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on April 8 – an event he’ll still attend.

Mar 02: San Jose Rockbar, CA

Mar 04: Los Angeles The Whisky, CA

Mar 05: Las Vegas Count’s V’amp’d, NV

Mar 08: Annapolis Ram’s Head On Stage, MD

Mar 09: New York B.B. King’s, NY

Mar 11: Shirley Bull Run, MA

Mar 12: Portland Asylum, ME

Mar 14: Buffalo Ironworks, NY

Mar 15: Syracuse Lost Horizons, NY

Mar 17: Sellersville Theater, PA

Mar 18: Jeanette Gator’s, PA

Mar 20: Detroit Token Lounge, MI

Mar 21: Battle Creek Music factory, MI

Mar 23: Whitesburg Appalshop Theater, KY

Mar 24: Chicago Reggie’s, IL

Mar 26: Savage Neisen’s Sports Bar And Grill

Aug 09: Annapolis Ram’s Head On Stage, MD

Aug 10: New York B.B. King’s, NY

Aug 12: Salisbury Beach The Blue Ocean, MA

Aug 13: Shirley Bull Run, MA

Aug 15: Buffalo Ironworks, NY

Aug 16: Syracuse Lost Horizons, NY

Aug 18: Sellersville Theater, PA

Aug 19: Jeanette Gator’s, PA

Aug 21: Detroit Token Lounge, MI

Aug 22: Battle Creek Music Factory, MI

Aug 24: Whitesburg Appalshop Theater, KY

Aug 25: Chicago Reggie’s, IL

Aug 27: Chicago Reggie’s, IL

Sep 02: Las Vegas Count’s V’amp’d, NV

Sep 03: Los Angeles The Whisky, CA