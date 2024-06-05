Glastonbury 2024: Organisers reveal more artists, events and stage times for this year's festival

How to watch Glastonbury 2024 (Image credit: Matt Cardy - Getty) Headliners: Coldplay, Dua Lipa, SZA

Coverage starts: Monday, June 10, 2024, with the festival itself running June 26-30.

UK coverage: BBC iPlayer

Outside the UK: Nord VPN

Glastonbury organisers have revealed more names and stage times for this year’s festival.

The event will take place between June 26-30 with previously announced headliners Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA joined by hundreds of other artists spanning dozens of stages.

It had previously been announced that artists including PJ Harvey, Idles, New Model Army, The National, LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Avril Lavigne, Corrine Bailey Rae, Sleaford Mods, Arlo Parks, Lankum and Heilung would be heading to Worthy Farm - with the line-up now bolstered by more must-see artists.

Fresh from releasing their latest album Millennials, Scottish indie outfit The Snuts have been added to Friday’s Other Stage bill, where they’ll join headliners Idles. Meanwhile, on the Sunday, Manchester legends James will take their place on the same stage alongside The National, Nothing But Thieves, The Zutons and Avril Lavigne.

Last year, Foo Fighters played a surprise set at the festival - and there will be another mystery guest joining the Woodsies stage on Saturday, June 29 at 6pm. There’s no indication who it could be, with the official listing simply stating it’s TBA.

A full list of artists, events and stage times has been posted to the official Glastonbury website.

In addition, it’s also been announced that the official Glastonbury app in partnership with Vodafone will launch later this week which will let you map out your personal festival line-up so you won’t miss out on your favourite artists.

Glastonbury 2024 tickets sold out incredibly quickly when they hit the market, but if you missed out, the BBC will have rolling coverage on the event across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds. Coverage starts on June 10, leading you through the festival and beyond. The BBC also recently revealed the launch of the brand new Glastonbury Channel II.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “We’re incredibly proud of our ongoing partnership with the BBC and always look forward to hearing about the exciting developments in their coverage each year. I’d like to thank Lorna Clarke, Alison Howe and their team for celebrating our festival so brilliantly and for sharing the special spirit of Glastonbury with an audience far beyond these fields. We’re so looking forward to welcoming them back to Worthy Farm in June.”

For more information about the BBC’s coverage and how to watch Glastonbury 2024, head over to our dedicated festival hub.

