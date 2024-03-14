Glastonbury 2024 lineup announced: Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA to headline, Shania Twain, Idles, Heilung, PJ Harvey, LCD Soundsystem, Avril Lavigne, Sleaford Mods and many more confirmed

After months of rumour and speculation, Glastonbury Festival has finally unveiled its 2024 lineup, with pop megastar Dua Lipa, neo-soul sensation SZA and Glasto favourites Coldplay headlining this year's event. Joining them on the bill is this year's 'Sunday Legend', country superstar Shania Train, as well as fellow Pyramid Stage acts LCD Soundystem, PJ Harvey, Michael Kiwanuka, Janelle Monae, Keane, Burna Boy, Little Simz, Paloma Faith, Paul Heaton, Olivia Dean, Seventee and Arya Starr.

The Other Stage, meanwhile, will be headlined be Idles, Disclosure and The National, with the likes of The Streets, Avril Lavigne, Confidence Man and Two Two Cinema Club also confirmed. West Holts will see a particularly varied lineup, packing everything from enigmatic folk cult faves Heilung and rap hero Danny Brown to dance heavyweights Jungle and Justice and singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae.

Other artists confirmed to play across the weekend include Jamie XX, Gossip, Sampha, Sleaford Mods, Yard Act, Arlo Parks, Fat White Family, Fontaines D.C., Peggy Gou, Orbital, Ghetts, Faithless, Lankum, Barry Can't Swim and many, many more.

Glastonbury 2024 takes place in its longtime home of Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, from June 26-30. Tickets are long sold out, with a resale of returned tickets expected to happen some time in the near future.

See the full confirmed lineup so far via the official Glastonbury 2024 poster below. Plenty more names are expected to be added as the festival draws near.