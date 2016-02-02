Ginger Wildheart releases provocative 9-minute feminist video

Ginger Wildheart has teamed up with director Mark Haldor to create a powerful video for the song, ‘Don’t Lose Your Tail, Girl’.

The song is taken from his forthcoming album, Year Of The Fanclub, which will be released on February 12 through Round Round Records.

Says Ginger: “Don’t Lose Your Tail, Girl is a feminist song written by a man. I was brought up by strong women and had little positive male influence in my life in comparison. I think this gives me an unbiased view on the opposite sex, by which I mean it’s unaffected by the stereotypes supported in magazines aimed at both men and women. In the end it’s a song about appreciating yourself, giving yourself a break, which seems harder for women in society.

“I wanted Mark to film the movie as I know he has earned strong bonds with the actresses he works with,” he adds. “He also has an eye for beauty beyond heavy make up and posing, which is what a nine-minute film really needs. Nine minutes of contorting females would be torturous to watch. He has captured personality and joy, as well as a darker side that is quite disturbing. I think the film is a work of art, occasionally uncomfortable to watch, but with a lasting feeling of freedom. It’s a song about not losing your identity, and the film captures that in the natural beauty of the performances.”

Director Mark Haldor adds that the film’s intention is to “provoke a look at women, of all ages, races and backgrounds and what they go through in life, both positive and negative”.

“My intention was that everyone viewing should be able to resonate with at least one moment from it on a personal level,” he explains. “Whilst shot with many beautiful and talented actresses to tell several stories, the suggestion is that they could also be contrasting snapshots of just one character’s life, had she made different life choices.

“It was important to me that there was also no definitive ending to this film or any of the stories told as I wanted people to be left wondering what happens to these characters next?” he continues. “Just as we do with people we know and have known in real life. A reminder for all to embrace each day and who we are because that’s all that truly matters.”

Watch the video below. Be warned, this is NSFW and some viewers may find some of the images distressing.

The 12-track Year Of The Fanclub release is part of the G*A*S*S (Ginger Associated Secret Society) sessions.

Find out more at www.g-a-s-s.co.