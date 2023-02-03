Ginger Wildheart has released a new album but it's only available for 24 hours

Ginger Wildheart has uploaded a new album to Bandcamp, but it's not going to be around for long. Teeth features 16 tracks, retails for £10, and is available to download now (opens in new tab).

Ginger announced the release on Twitter, saying, "Get yer gnashers around this little monster. 16 tracks of pure punk spit n' sawdust. Tell any old punk mates. Download today. For 24 hours only. It won't be there tomorrow. Just today."

We think you should probably do what he says.

By our count it's possibly the ninth solo album from the ever-prolific Wildheart, released just four months after the debut album by his new band Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners, which was voted one of the Best Rock Albums of 2022 by Classic Rock writers. And now they've also added a new album to Bandcamp. Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners Live @ Huntingdon Hall is available to download now.

Meanwhile, Teeth has been well-received by Ginger's fans on Facebook.

"A little bit too heavy for me," writes Sharon Daly, "but my 17 year old who is into punk has just told me it is the first album I have ever recommended that is good."

"Fucking love it," confirms Eamonn McGrath. "Punk sometimes leaves me cold (I’m old school metal) but this blew the cobwebs away this morning."

Steve Smy adds, "Reminds me of all the albums and bands that I love. Sounds familiar and new. In a very good way. I’m not a music critic as you may have guessed."

To be honest, Steve, you're being a little harsh on yourself there. It's an excellent review.

Ginger has a number of acoustic Ginger Plays The Wildhearts shows lined up. He'll be at The Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on April 29, the Boileroom in Guildford the following night, West Hampstead Arts Club in London on June 18 and July 22, and The Greystones in Sheffield on September 23. He'll also be performing at the Call Of The Wild Festival in Lincoln on May 26.