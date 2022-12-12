Classic Rock's 50 best rock albums of 2022

(Image credit: Future)

Another Christmas is almost upon us, and the usual end-of-year shenanigans are underway: office parties, inappropriate behaviour, and magazines and websites proclaiming their end-of-year lists to be definitively better than anyone else's.

We're no different, of course, and this year we pooled our writers to build an Albums Of The Year list that's an accumulation of dozens of submissions. And we're delighted to announce that Def Leppard's sell-titled album topped the list, a rare example of an album heralded as a 'return to form' that actually lived up to the billing.

Ghost came in second with the widely-praised Impera (it was also Metal Hammer's album of the year), and the returning Porcupine Tree completed the podium with the excellent Closure/Continuation.

The full list of Classic Rock’s 50 Best Albums Of 2022 is below. You can read more about all of them in the bumper brand new issue of Classic Rock, alongside new interviews with many of the musicians who made the albums.

The 50 Best Rock Albums Of 2022

50. Cats In Space - Kickstart The Sun

49. Buzzcocks - Sonics In The Soul

48. Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

47. The Black Keys - Dropdout Boogie

46. Cardinal Black - January Came Close

45. FM - Thirteen

44. Whiskey Myers - Tornillo

43. Nickelback - Get Rollin'

42. Fantastic Negrito - White Jesus Black Problems

41. Dan Reed Network - Let's Hear It For The King

40. The Hellacopters - Eyes Of Oblivion

39. Magnum - The Monster Roars

38. Joe Lynn Turner - The Belly Of The Beast

37. Monster Truck - Warriors

36. Megadeth - The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!

35. Jethro Tull - The Zealot Dream

34. Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners - Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners

33. The Hu - Rumble Of Thunder

32. Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts - Ballad Of A Misspent Youth

31. Muse - Will Of The People

30. Rosalie Cunningham - Two Piece Puzzle

29. Eric Gales - Crown

28. Rammstein - Zeit

27. The Sheepdogs - Outta Sight

26. Halestorm - Back From The Dead

25. Journey - Freedom

24. Eddie Vedder - Earthling

23. Reef - Shoot Me Your Ace

22. Saxon - Carpe Diem

21. H.E.A.T.: Force Majeure

20. Big Big Train - Welcome To The Planet

19. Michael Monroe - I Live Too Fast To Die Young

18. Thunder - Dopamine

17. The Cult - Under The Midnight Sun

16. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Unlimited Love

15. Von Hertzen Brothers – Red Alert In The Blue Forest

14. Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - 4

13. Massive Wagons - Triggered!

12. Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss

11. Tedeschi Trucks Band - I Am The Moon

10. ZZ Top - Raw: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas Original Soundtrack

9. Skid Row - The Gang's All Here

8. Alter Bridge - Pawns & Kings

7. Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9

6. Marillion - An Hour Before It's Dark

5. Scorpions - Rock Believer

4. Clutch - Sunrise On Slaughter Beach

3. Porcupine Tree - Closure/Continuation

2. Ghost - Impera

1. Def Leppard - Def Leppard

