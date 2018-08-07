Ginger Wildheart announces September UK tour

Ginger Wildheart has announced a run of UK shows for later this year.

He’ll play a total of nine dates in support of his latest album Ghost In The Tanglewood, which was released back in March via Graphite Records.

The shows will get underway with a performance at Epic Studios in Norwich on September 16 and wrap up with a set at The Boulevard in Wigan on on the 29th of the month.

Speaking previously about the acoustic album, Ginger said: “While leaning towards country music, my fairly unavoidable accent means that the songs come off less Willie Nelson and more Bobby Thompson, but every lyric is purely heartfelt and every song is as true a story as you’ll ever hear.

“This stuff has always been in my blood since I was a wee nipper and it’s an honour to finally get it out for people to hear.”

He added: “The songs largely deal with the traditionally taboo subject of mental health issues, specifically depression, which I have suffered from my whole life.

“Having recently weaned myself off medication, the music I make now serves as both therapy and comfort. I find relief in this music and hope that the songs bring a similar comfort to the listener.

“The narrative throughout is pretty confessional in nature, but I think the candid approach showcases the lyrics in a more bold and open way than a traditional rock album.”

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Ginger Wildheart 2018 UK tour dates

Sep 16: Norwich Epic Studios

Sep 21: Hull Adelphi Club

Sep 22: Bradford Underground

Sep 24: Bridgwater Cobblestones

Sep 25: London Bush Hall

Sep 26: Bedford Esquires

Sep 27: Sheffield Hubs

Sep 28: Pontypridd Muni Arts Centre

Sep 29: Wigan The Boulevard