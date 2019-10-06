Ginger Baker: the world of music pays tribute

Artists from across the world of music have united to pay tribute to drummer Ginger Baker, who has died at the age of 80.

The former Cream legend died early on Sunday morning after being admitted to hospital late last month. His family confirmed the news on Twitter, saying. "We are very sad to say that Ginger has passed away peacefully this morning. Thank you to everyone for your kind words to us all over the past weeks.”

Now fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay their own tributes.

Paul McCartney said, "Ginger Baker, great drummer, wild and lovely guy. We worked together on the Band on the Run album in his ARC Studio, Lagos, Nigeria. Sad to hear that he died but the memories never will."

Kinks founder Dave Davies wrote, "Ginger Baker was a great and unique musician and an innovator as well - he will be sorely missed - I met him many years ago in the old days and saw him a couple years ago in New York and he still sounded great. He always had nice things to say about the Kinks. I feel bad but he had a good run."

Flying Colors, Winery Dogs, Sons of Apollo and Adrenaline Mob drummer Mike Portnoy wrote, "Very sad day in the Drum world as we say goodbye to one of rock’s greatest pioneers: Ginger Baker. In the 60’s, there were a few drummers that came onto the scene playing “lead drums”. Ginger Baker was one of them taking rock drumming to a whole new level of expression.

"Now Ginger joins fellow 60’s pioneers Keith Moon, John Bonham & Mitch Mitchell in that great drum-off in the sky.. Thank you Ginger for what you brought to the instrument, and of course your legendary personality!"

"So much freedom in his playing," wrote Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea. "What a wildman. Rhythms we’ve hear all our lives, he plucked them out of the sky."

Stevie Van Zandt called Baker, "One of the greatest drummers of all time," and concluded with some advice: "Begin with Cream’s Disraeli Gears." And Roots drummer Questlove wrote, "Rest Well To The Monster Rhythmatist".

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg simply wrote : “Thank you Ginger Baker,” while Brian Jonestown Massacre frontman Anton Newcombe said, "Rest In Peace Mr Ginger Baker."

Gary Kemp, bassist with Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets, remarked that Baker was "the reason so many drummers wanted a double-bass drum," while singer Michael Des Barres said, "The primal, nuanced, angry power of Mr. Baker also describes who he was. Combining his character with his talent he lashed out at the world, rocked it and massaged it like no one else."

Ginger Baker, great drummer, wild and lovely guy. We worked together on the 'Band on the Run' album in his ARC Studio, Lagos, Nigeria. Sad to hear that he died but the memories never will. X Paul pic.twitter.com/Rne4tn6A2iOctober 6, 2019

Ginger Baker was a great and unique musician and an innovator as well - he will be sorely missed - I met him many years ago in the old days and saw him a couple years ago in New York and he still sounded great - 1/2October 6, 2019

- he always had nice things to say about the Kinks - i feel bad but he had a good run - love and blessings Dave Davies nice drumming in this song @GingerBDrums https://t.co/sTZJHvp1FC #RIPGingerBaker 2/2October 6, 2019

Now Ginger joins fellow 60’s pioneers Keith Moon, John Bonham & Mitch Mitchell in that great drum-off in the sky.. 😥 Thank you Ginger for what you brought to the instrument (& of course your legendary personality! Beware Of Mr Baker is a must see Rock Bio Pic) #ripgingerbaker 🥁October 6, 2019

RIP Ginger Baker. One of the greatest drummers of all time. Begin with Cream’s Disraeli Gears. https://t.co/dObwjvWrvaOctober 6, 2019

So much freedom in his playing. What a wildman. Rhythms we’ve hear all our lives he plucked them out of the sky. Rest In Peace Ginger Baker. https://t.co/e3L4IHodhTOctober 6, 2019

Rest Well To The Monster Rhythmatist #GingerBaker https://t.co/bjTiHDtOgrOctober 6, 2019

Thank you Ginger Baker.October 6, 2019

The primal, nuanced, angry power of Mr. Baker also describes who he was.Combining his character with his talent he lashed out at the world, rocked it & massaged it like no one else. Peace at last. RIP Ginger Baker. pic.twitter.com/kyvmpG5WHqOctober 6, 2019

RIP the great Ginger Baker. The reason so many drummers wanted a double-bass drum. #GingerBaker pic.twitter.com/FXXWsxmsqoOctober 6, 2019

Ginger Baker, the creative drummer who played with Cream has passed away.Rest in peace Sir, I doubt we’ll see your likes again.October 6, 2019

RIP Mr Ginger Baker, thank you inspiring me to pick up a pair of sticks, inspiring me to be creative, and to push boundaries.Rich x 🖤 pic.twitter.com/2vVZt6xLbeOctober 6, 2019

#GingerBaker One of the true greats pic.twitter.com/dwOLltTxqMOctober 6, 2019

RIP Ginger Baker. I always loved those Fela Kuti records he did the most. A complete drum animal. pic.twitter.com/ufJpWKdQONOctober 6, 2019

Rest in Peace #GingerBaker A true legend in music, an innovator and a character like no one else.I did one show with the late great at Shepherds Bush Empire for "an evening for Jack" he was helped up onto the kit and was really struggling to walk but when he sat down behind... pic.twitter.com/08EKhIS8aOOctober 6, 2019