Critics' Choice 2015 - David Gilmour

In at No. 18, Pink Floyd mainstay David Gilmour released his fourth solo album, Rattle That Lock, this year, and immediately hit the top of the charts, as well as selling out a run of excellent live dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall, to which he returns next year. “One of prog’s key figures still has fuel in his tank,” wrote Paul Sexton in his review in issue 59. He also insists that he’s firmly put Pink Floyd behind him now and it’s his solo career that is his main priority. Still, he doesn’t appear to be doing too badly…

Here’s the promo video for Rattle That Lock’s title track…