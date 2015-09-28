Ghost unveil three track live video session

Ghost have released footage of a three-track live in the studio session filmed for online streaming service Deezer. Other bands to have recorded for the series include Royal Blood and Phoenix, but Deezer claim this is the first metal session the service has produced.

The band played three tracks from their current Meliora album: From The Pinnacle To The Pit, Cirice and Absolution.

Ghost will be playing dates across the UK in December to support the Meliora album. Earlier this month they released an official video for From The Pinnacle To The Pit, and explained how they keep meeting James Hetfield in their underwear.