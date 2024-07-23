“Finding old forgotten images from shoots done long ago has been a joy, it’s like finding treasures from a different time.” Legendary photographer Scarlet Page announces London exhibition, 30

Renowned English photographer Scarlet Page is celebrating her 30 years in the music industry with a new exhibition, 30.



One of the world’s leading music photographers, Page's work has appeared in the pages of Classic Rock, Kerrang!, MOJO, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, The Times and many more publications.



Presented by Behind The Gallery at 139 Whitfield Street, London the exhibition opens with a private/media preview on September 11, followed by a (free) public viewing which runs September 12-15.



There will also be an artist talk Q&A with Page at 12.30pm on September 14.

Scarlet Page says, “30 years as a photographer in the music industry is something I am incredibly proud of. Finding old forgotten images from shoots done long ago has been a joy, it’s like finding treasures from a different time.”

The exhibition will feature images of artists including David Bowie, Foo Fighters, Lemmy, Amy Winehouse, Beastie Boys, The Prodigy, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jimmy Page and more.



Behind The Gallery’s Creative Director Stephen Dallimore adds, “We are thrilled to announce our upcoming project in celebration of one of our generation’s finest photographers, Scarlet, as we mark her incredible 30th anniversary. This special collection will showcase some of Scarlet's most iconic live, behind-the-scenes, album, and portrait shots, creating a unique experience for fans and collectors alike. We are truly honoured to be a part of this milestone celebration and cannot wait to share this unforgettable collaboration with the world.”



Page’s influence extends beyond the world of music photography. Her recent projects have included Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place festival/podcast brand, The Henley Literary Festival, and the clothing brand Scamp & Dude. She has also worked extensively for charities such as CALM, PDSA, Teenage Cancer Trust and Warchild.



A strictly limited number of Page's favourite images will be available for sale at the 30 exhibition.