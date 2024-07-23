“You don't have to try and act cool: just be yourself and that's cool as ****.” Watch Joey Valence & Brae's joyously nostalgic video for Packapunch featuring Danny Brown

Fast-rising US rap duo Joey Valence & Brae have shared their video for PACKAPUNCH, their collaboration with Detroit hip-hop star Danny Brown.



The effervescent, joyous single, lifted from the new Joey Valence & Brae album, NO HANDS, namechecks Mario Kart, Olivia Rodrigo, Nando's and '80s action movie Rambo, a melting pot of cultural influences which says much about their scattershot, uninhibited rap style. The animated video was directed by Valence and Joshua Vietze and produced by Pure Imagination Studios, who are known for their work with Mortal Kombat, The Avengers, LEGO, Spider-Man and more.



Watch the video below:

Joey Valence & Brae - PACKAPUNCH feat. Danny Brown (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

In the duo’s own words, NO HANDS is “a reflection of what we've built over the past three years. It's important for our fans to be like, these two kids built this on their own, and you can do the same exact thing. You don't have to try and act cool: just be yourself and that's cool as shit.”



The band will begin their NO HANDS world tour with a one-off show in Mexico on Friday, July 26, and pllay seven festivals shows in Europe next month, before embarking upon US dates which include stops at the Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals alongside headline club shows.



They also have a UK and European headline tour coming up in November, featuring a number of venue upgrades. That tour will call at:

Nov 07: Stockholm Hus 7, Sweden

Nov 09: Copenhagen VEGA, Denmark

Nov 10: Hamburg Uebel & Gefährlich, Germany

Nov 11: Berlin Lark, Germany

Nov 13: Milan Biko, Italy

Nov 14: Zurich Komplex Klub, Switzerland

Nov 15: Paris Badaboum, France

Nov 17: Cologne Yuca, Germany

Nov 18: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Holland

Nov 19: Amsterdam Paradiso Tolhuistuin, Holland

Nov 21: Brussels Botanique, Belgium

Nov 23: Birmingham Institute 2, UK

Nov 24: Bristol Fleece, UK

Nov 25: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 27: Leeds Project Houser, UK

Nov 28: Glasgow SWG3 Warehouse, UK

Nov 29: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Dec 01: Dublin Green Room The Academy, Ireland