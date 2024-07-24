A new biography on the late Motorhead guitarist 'Fast' Eddie Clarke is on its way

A new biography on the late Motörhead guitarist Eddie Clarke, titled Make My Day: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Story Of Fast Eddie Clarke, is on its way.

The book is set to arrive on September 6 via BMG, and will come as part of a box set with a four-CD career retrospective.

Written by veteran rock journalist Kris Needs with Clarke’s widow Mariko Fujiwara, the biography will revisit "Fast Eddie's" life and career.

Most notably, between 1976 and 1982, the guitarist was part of Motörhead's original lineup, alongside frontman Lemmy and drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor, releasing multiple classic albums including Motörhead, Overkill, Ace of Spades, Bomber, No Sleep 'til Hammersmith and Iron Fist.

As well as Clarke's time with the legendary rock'n'roll group, the book will dive into "his epiphany seeing the Yardbirds at Eel Pie Island, playing with assorted bands, recording two albums with former Jimi Hendrix associate Curtis Knight, forming Fastway and releasing two solo albums."

It'll additionally contain detailed insights from his closest friends, focusing on his early life in Twickenham, topping charts with Motörhead, tackling personal problems, his marriage and even "becoming the smitten co-owner of Cookie the Maltese-Shihtzu cross."

On top of spending five years with Motörhead as one of their earliest press champions, journalist Needs explores the life of Clarke through interviews with the guitarist's close friends and bandmates, as well as associated bands such as Girlschool and Saxon.

The accompanying CD set will span Fast Eddie’s recording career of over 40 years. Check out the tracklisting below:

CD ONE:

The Early Years

1. Intro – Fast Eddie Clarke

2. Cloud – Curtis Knight Zeus

3. The Confession –

Curtis Knight Zeus

4. People Places And Things - Curtis Knight Zeus

5. Takin' It Easy - Continuous Performance

6. In The Morning -

Continuous Performance

7. White Lightning –

The Muggers

8. (Just A) Nightmare -

The Muggers

9. Summertime Blues -

The Muggers



CD TWO

Motörhead

1. Ace Of Spades

2. Step Down (Eddie vocals)

3. Lawman (Bomber demo)

4. Alligator (Bomber demo)

5. Dead Men Tell No Tales (Bomber demo)

6. Emergency (Eddie vocals)

7. Motörhead (Live)

8. Stone Dead Forever (Eddie vocals)

9. Iron Fist

10. Bomber

11. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

12. The Hammer

13. Overkill



CD THREE:

Fastway

1. All I Need Is Your Love (Pete Way Demo)

2. Say What You Will

3. Feel Me, Touch Me (Pete Way Demo)

4. Easy Livin' (Live, Loudpark 07)

5. Trick Or Treat

6. Heft

7. All Fired Up

8. Change Of Heart

9. Deliver Me (Remix)

10. Fade Out (Remix)

11. Leave The Light On (Remix)

12. Lovin' Fool (Remix)

13. Sick As A Dog (Remix)



CD FOUR:

The Solo Years

1. Snakebite (New Version)

2. Laugh At The Devil (New Version)

3. All Over Bar The Shouting

4. No Satisfaction

5. Make My Day (feat Bill Sharpe)

6. Heavy Load (feat Bill Sharpe)

7. Walking Too Slow (feat

Bill Sharpe)

8. Ethereal Blue (feat Bill Sharpe)

9. Mountains To The Sea (feat

Bill Sharpe)

10. My New Life (feat Bill Sharpe)

11. Over And Out

12. 21st Century (Alternative Mix) - Black Electric