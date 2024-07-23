“Our most dynamic and powerful album to date”: Deathcore heroes Fit For An Autopsy announce new album The Nothing That Is

US deathcore sextet Fit For An Autopsy have announced their next album.

The Nothing That Is will be released via Nuclear Blast on October 25.

Its lead single, Hostage, will be released on Friday (July 26).

See the full track listing and album art below.

Fit For An Autopsy comment: “The Nothing That Is is a full realization of our identity and intention.

“Every song on this record serves a purpose, and it feels like our most dynamic and powerful album to date.

“We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

The band have also announced a headlining US tour for October and November.

Support will come from Bodysnatcher, Distant, Sylosis and Judiciary.

The Nothing That Is was produced by guitarist Will Putney at his Graphic Nature Audio studio in Kinnelon, New Jersey.

Body Count frontman Ice-T recently declared Putney the “Dr Dre of metal” in a Metal Hammer interview.

“A lot of producers make the band sound like the producer and not the band,” the rapper said.

“The ability to listen to Body Count and make us sound like Body Count, I don’t know any other producers that have that ability.

“He does five bands, and they all sound dope, and they all sound different. That’s an ability to understand what that band is.”

The Nothing That Is follows 2022 album Oh What The Future Holds. Hammer gave Oh What The Future Holds a glowing 9/10 review upon release.

Journalist Dannii Leivers wrote: “From Savages’ ironclad technicality, and Conditional Healing’s nefarious intent, to the serpentine closer, The Man That I Was Not, every track sets a benchmark for modern barbarity.

“On Oh What The Future Holds, Fit For An Autopsy are in career-defining form, gleefully taking the reinvention of their previous releases to a dark, emotional, thought-provoking and crushing culmination.

“It’s their most accomplished album yet.”

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

Fit For An Autopsy – The Nothing That Is track listing

1. Hostage

2. Spoils Of The Horde

3. Savior Of None / Ashes Of All

4. Weaker Wolves

5. Red Horizon

6. The Nothing That Is

7. Lurch

8. Lower Purpose

9. Lust For The Severed Head

10. The Silver Sun

Fit For An Autopsy 2024 North American tour:

10/18 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

10/25 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/26 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Banyan Live

10/28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

10/30 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

11/1 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

11/2 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

11/4 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/5 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/6 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazón

11/8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/9 – Denver, CO @ Summit

11/10 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

11/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

11/13 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/14 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

11/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/16 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

11/17 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place