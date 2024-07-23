“Our most dynamic and powerful album to date”: Deathcore heroes Fit For An Autopsy announce new album The Nothing That Is

US deathcore sextet Fit For An Autopsy have announced their next album.
The Nothing That Is will be released via Nuclear Blast on October 25.
Its lead single, Hostage, will be released on Friday (July 26).
See the full track listing and album art below.
Fit For An Autopsy comment: “The Nothing That Is is a full realization of our identity and intention.
“Every song on this record serves a purpose, and it feels like our most dynamic and powerful album to date.
“We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”
The band have also announced a headlining US tour for October and November.
Support will come from Bodysnatcher, Distant, Sylosis and Judiciary.
The Nothing That Is was produced by guitarist Will Putney at his Graphic Nature Audio studio in Kinnelon, New Jersey.
Body Count frontman Ice-T recently declared Putney the “Dr Dre of metal” in a Metal Hammer interview.
“A lot of producers make the band sound like the producer and not the band,” the rapper said.
“The ability to listen to Body Count and make us sound like Body Count, I don’t know any other producers that have that ability.
“He does five bands, and they all sound dope, and they all sound different. That’s an ability to understand what that band is.”
The Nothing That Is follows 2022 album Oh What The Future Holds. Hammer gave Oh What The Future Holds a glowing 9/10 review upon release.
Journalist Dannii Leivers wrote: “From Savages’ ironclad technicality, and Conditional Healing’s nefarious intent, to the serpentine closer, The Man That I Was Not, every track sets a benchmark for modern barbarity.
“On Oh What The Future Holds, Fit For An Autopsy are in career-defining form, gleefully taking the reinvention of their previous releases to a dark, emotional, thought-provoking and crushing culmination.
“It’s their most accomplished album yet.”
Fit For An Autopsy – The Nothing That Is track listing
1. Hostage
2. Spoils Of The Horde
3. Savior Of None / Ashes Of All
4. Weaker Wolves
5. Red Horizon
6. The Nothing That Is
7. Lurch
8. Lower Purpose
9. Lust For The Severed Head
10. The Silver Sun
Fit For An Autopsy 2024 North American tour:
10/18 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
10/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
10/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/25 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/26 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Banyan Live
10/28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
10/30 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
11/1 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
11/2 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
11/4 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
11/5 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/6 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazón
11/8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/9 – Denver, CO @ Summit
11/10 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive
11/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
11/13 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
11/14 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
11/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/16 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
11/17 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place