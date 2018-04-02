Ghost tease latest incarnation of Papa Emeritus in new video

Ghost have teased the latest incarnation of Papa Emeritus in a new video.

Papa Emeritus Zero was introduced to Ghost fans at the end of a show in Gothenburg last year, after Emeritus III was dragged off stage in dramatic fashion.

And in a new video titled Chapter One: New Blood, the band are gearing up to officially unveil the latest version of their vocalist.

In the clip, Zero is accompanied by two children, one of them pulling an oxygen tank behind her. When they encounter cult leader Sister Imperator, she tells him that the band’s 2016 Grammy win “is not enough” and declares that the band needs a firm leader “with youth, stamina and sexual charisma. Someone more like you, but in your prime.”

The footage ends with the silhouette of a figure behind closed doors at the end of a corridor. Watch the video below.

Ghost released their live album Ceremony And Devotion earlier this year and have been in the studio working on the follow-up to 2015’s Meliora.

Speaking with Metal Hammer earlier this year, the band said the new album would be “a heavy record with a heavy theme.”

Ghost will head out on tour across the US throughout May.

Ghost 2018 US tour dates

May 05: Riverside Live, CA

May 06: Tucson Convention Center, AZ

May 08: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

May 10: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN

May 11: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

May 12: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

May 15: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

May 16: Syracuse The Oncenter, NY

May 19: Camden MMRBQ 2018 BB&T Pavilion, NJ

May 20: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

May 22: Asheville US Cellular Center, NC

May 25: St Louis Peabody Opera House, MO

May 27: Memphis The Cannon Center For The Performing Arts, TN