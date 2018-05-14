Ghost show off dead Papas in new video

Ghost have posted a new video from their US tour, which shows the new VIP experience and pop up display including the 'corpses' of Papa Emeritus I, II and III in glass coffins.

In their previous video, it was revealed that the three Papas had been killed and were to be put on display "in full regalia" for fans to “worship, honour and take selfies with”.

The video was shot at Ghost's Los Angeles show at The Roxy on May 4, and shows the band being escorted to the venue in a blacked-out limousine. According to the message from The Clergy posted with the video, The Roxy is "still being cleansed to get rid of all the sinning that took place".

