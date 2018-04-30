All three Papas reinstated as members of Ghost

The band Ghost have released a video announcing the reinstatement of all three Papas.

In a message from The Clergy, the video shows Papa Emeritus I, II and III sat in a darkened room playing Uno, before being interrupted by Sister Imperator who tells them they're going back on the road “in full regalia” and that they're "going to be back in the spotlight forever.”

A Nameless Ghoul is then injects Papa III in the neck, before all three Papas are seen being prepared in a morgue. The former Ghost leaders are then laid into coffins then packed into travel cases in the back of a van.

The voiceover announces that you can come see all three Papas on tour to “worship, honour and take selfies with”. There has been no word on whether the old Papas will be performing. Scroll down to see tour dates at the bottom of the page.

The video also includes new music from Ghost's upcoming album Prequelle.

Ghost revealed their “new” frontman Cardinal Copia earlier this month in a series of video clips, with the band known for taking a novel approach to big announcements.

In the new issue of Metal Hammer, Tobias Forge (mastermind behind Ghost) explains: “I’ve always tried to make things hard for myself. Instead of just doing big, blunt commercial statements, I’m trying to do things in a more cinematic way.

“If we just continued with Papa to Papa to Papa to Papa, that would grow very boring. That is a one-dimensional way of looking at this band.

“If I had just done that, Ghost would have gone on auto-pilot and it would have grown stale very quickly.”

Ghost are the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer, which is on sale now. The magazine also features Parkway Drive, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Maynard James Keenan, Dimmu Borgir and much more.

