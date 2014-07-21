Ghost haters launch split petition

Haters of the band Ghost are gathering to sign a petition calling on them to split up.

The online campaign was launched by Sven Armdacht, who slams the mysterious outfit as creators of “awful poser music.” He’s hoping to secure 10,000 signatures – although, to date, just over 400 have added their names. Armdacht says: “Ghost wish to destroy real metal with their carnival music nonsense. Seriously, is a song like If You Have Ghost actually something that a real metalhead would listen to? They are not metal. “People make the erroneous claim that they are inspired by King Diamond/Mercyful Fate, which is just wrong. They are, in fact, a watered-down version of BOC. “We the people oppose Ghost continuing as a band, and they should be split up as soon as possible. They have done so much damage to real metal.”