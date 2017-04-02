Ghost confirmed as final Bloodstock headliner

Bloodstock organisers have announced that Ghost will be headlining Saturday night at this year’s festival, joining Amon Amarth and Megadeth at the top of the Ronnie James Dio stage bill.

The Swedes will be joining a line-up that already includes Arch Enemy, Kreator, Blind Guardian, Hatebreed, Testament, Obituary, King 810, Brujeria, Whitechapel, Skindred, Possessed, Annihilator, Municipal Waste, Hell, Decapitated, Soilwork, Chelsea Grin, Macabre, Inquisition, King Parrot, Scarab, Wintersun, Oni, Dendera, Kroh, Abhorrent Decimation, Courtesans, Wretched Soul, Bossk and Winterfylleth.

“We are absolutely chuffed to finally be playing at classic Bloodstock,” intoned A Nameless Ghoul. “Over the years we have heard so many great things about it and now, to be able to headline one of the nights, is a great honour and we are very much looking forward to it. Thank you all, and see you there!”

Bloodstock will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 10-13 2017. Tickets are on sale now.

In February, the band revealed that the follow-up to 2015’s Meliora would be “a little bit more apocalyptic, a little bit more back to the medieval times, which, obviously, is associated with darkness.”

