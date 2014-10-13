Ghost Brigade unveil a track from their gorgeous new album!

If you’ve ever contemplated the vast breadth and quality of the Finnish metal scene and wondered what they put in the water over there, in Ghost Brigade’s case the answer is probably Radox.

The gorgeously gloomy Finns’ latest album, IV – One With The Storm, is looming over the horizon, pensively awaiting a November 17 rendezvous, and thanks to the good, if often misunderstood and broody about it people at Season Of Mist Records, we have an early missive and the forlorn yet luxurious form of the track Electra Complex. Over 10 minutes in length, and yet several lifetimes in the actual experience, this is a song that takes the slow-release suffering of Katatonia into new yet equally intimate climes, unfolding with a warmth that will relax even the most wound-up of souls. So lie back, think of forests, the one that got away and the last rays of sunlight thawing your frozen heart and give yourself over to Ghost Brigade below!

