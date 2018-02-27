Ghost announce US tour dates

Ghost have announced a string of tour dates across the United States in May.

The dates appeared on the band’s official Facebook Page, not long after the band blanked out all imagery on their social media accounts.

Last month, the band started to tease the introduction of a new Papa Emeritus in a Facebook video. In the clip, the recently revealed Papa Zero can be heard saying “I’m going to fucking wipe the floor with this guy. Not bad, but not good either. Pure shame.”

There has been no word as yet on who or what the new Papa is, but the below image has surfaced on the Instagram of Ghost fansite Children Of Ghost, suggesting a new look for the frontman.

Metal Hammer recently went into the studio with Ghost as they worked on their upcoming fourth album, where they told us the new album is “a very bright sounding record” and “a very heavy record… but not from a Metal Hammer point of view, meaning all metal through-and-through. But it’s a heavy record with a heavy theme. I think the overall ambience is very serious.”

Ghost US tour dates 2018

May 05: Riverside Live, Riverside, CA

May 06: Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, AZ

May 08: Revention Music Center, Houston, TX

May 10: Tivoli Theatre, Walker Theatre, Memorial Auditorium, Chattanooga, TN

May 11: Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, OH

May 12: The Fillmore, Detroit, MI

May 15: The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

May 16: The Oncenter, Syracuse, NY

May 19: MMRBQ 2018 BB&T Pavilion, Camden, NJ

May 20: Warner Theatre, Washington, D.C.

May 22: U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, NC

May 25: Peabody Opera House, St. Louis, MO

May 27: The Cannon Center For The Performing Arts, Memphis, TN

