Ghost and Volbeat announce coheadline US arena tour

Sweden’s Ghost and Denmark’s Volbeat are teaming up for a US arena tour in early 2022.

Having delivered an entertaining new video message, amusingly titled Tomb It May Concern, to tease their return and signal that they are, once again, up to no good, Ghost today (September 20) announced their return to the road for a coheadline trek with the Danish hard rockers. Twin Temple will open proceedings nightly.

The tour dates are as follows:



Jan 25: Reno Events Center, NV

Jan 27: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Jan 28: NampaFord Idaho Center Arena, ID

Jan 29: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Jan 31: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Feb 02: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Feb 04: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Feb 05: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Feb 07: Columbus, Nationwide Arena, OH

Feb 08: Hershey GIANT Center, PA

Feb 10: Prudential Center, NJ

Feb 11: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Feb 12: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Feb 14: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

Feb 15: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Feb 16: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Feb 18: Chicago Allstate Arena, IL

Feb 19: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Feb 20: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Feb 21: St. Louis Chaifetz Arena, MO

Feb 23: Independence Cable Dahmer Arena, MO

Feb 25: Houston Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, TX

Feb 26: Dallas Fair Park Coliseum, TX

Feb 28 El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Mar 01: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Mar 03: Anaheim Honda Center, CA



General tickets will be on sale on September 24 at 10am local time.



Each stop of the tour will require fans to provide either proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of each event or full vaccination for entry. More information can be found at each of the venues’ websites.