Get the popcorn out: Mick Fleetwood's Peter Green tribute show is coming to the cinema

In late February of this year, mere days before the world went mad, Mick Fleetwood hosted a concert at London's iconic Palladium venue.

The event paid tribute to Fleetwood Mac founder and guitarist Peter Green, and featured star turns from Steven Tyler, Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend, Bill Wyman, Neil Finn and Noel Gallagher.

The show was filmed and recorded, with a vinyl/DVD package Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac originally slated for release in October. That's been pushed back to April 30 next year, and the concert will also be screened in cinemas worldwide on March 23 and 28. Venue details will be announced in the new year.

“The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began," says Fleetwood, "and it’s important to recognise the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music. Peter was my greatest mentor and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent.

"I was honoured to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician."

Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac will be available in three editions: a quadruple vinyl version, a 2CD/BluRay edition that includes a 20-page Mediabook, and a Super Deluxe edition that features a 44-page hardback book with notes by Anthony Bozza, co-author of Mick Fleetwood's memoir Play On: Now, Then, and Fleetwood Mac.

The book will also contain event photos, and quotes from each artist who appeared on the night. All three editions are available to pre-order from the Mick Fleetwood & Friends store.

Peter Green died in July.

Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac tracklist

Act 1

Rolling Man (feat. Rick Vito)

Homework (feat. Jonny Lang)

Doctor Brown (feat. Billy Gibbons)

All Your Love (feat. John Mayall)

Rattlesnake Shake (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)

Stop Messin’ Round (feat. Christine McVie)

Looking For Somebody (feat. Christine McVie)

Sandy Mary (feat. Jonny Lang)

Love That Burns (feat. Rick Vito

The World Keep Turning (feat. Noel Gallagher)

Like Crying (feat. Noel Gallagher)

No Place To Go (feat. Rick Vito)

Station Man (feat. Pete Townshend)

Act II

Man Of The World (feat. Neil Finn)

Oh Well (Pt.1) (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)

Oh Well (Pt.2) (feat. David Gilmour)

Need Your Love So Bad (feat. Jonny Lang)

Black Magic Woman (feat. Rick Vito)

The Sky Is Crying (feat. Jeremy Spencer)

I Can’t Hold Out (feat. Jeremy Spencer)

The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown) (feat. Billy Gibbons & Kirk Hammett)

Albatross (feat. David Gilmour

Shake Your Moneymaker (group finale)