Get your exclusive Tenacious D x Metal Hammer bundle – featuring an art card signed by Jack Black and Kyle Gass

The exclusive Tenacious D x Metal Hammer bundle cover (Image credit: Travis Shinn)

The brand new issue of Metal Hammer (opens in new tab) is no ordinary magazine. No, we’ve given the entire thing over to our guest editors, Tenacious D duo Jack Black and Kyle Gass.

It’s the takeover to end all takeovers. As well as sitting down with us to deliver the ultimate history of the greatest band in the world – yes, that’s Tenacious D themselves – Jack and Kyle also dropped by fellow icon Ozzy Osbourne’s house to interview the Black Sabbath singer about his life and career.

Throw in D-approved interviews with Rob Halford and Amy Lee, plus Jack and Kyle’s countdown of the best comedy songs ever, and we’re talking about the greatest magazine in the world.

But that’s not all. Metal Hammer have teamed up with Tenacious D to bring you a limited edition Tenacious D x Metal Hammer bundle. As well as the latest issue of the magazine, the bundle comes with an exclusive cover that’s not available in the shops.

And there’s more. The Tenacious D x Metal Hammer bundle comes with a collectible art card hand-signed by Jack and Kyle themselves!

There are only 300 of these Tenacious D x Metal Hammer bundles available worldwide – and they're only available online.

Order your limited edition Metal Hammer x Tenacious bundle here (opens in new tab) and have it delivered straight to your door.

