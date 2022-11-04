Get ready for Metallica graphic novels

A new line of graphic novels inspired by the careers and music of Metallica and Def Leppard has been announced by Vault Comics.

The books will be issued on a new Vault imprint called Headshell, which will launch with a title called Dying Inside from Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich says: "The team at Vault are pushing boundaries and are bold storytellers. We are excited to partner with them."

In a statement announcing the news, Vault says: "Great musicians are storytellers. But some stories need to be told on the page. Headshell works with iconic recording artists to create unique graphic novels that resonate with artists and audiences.

"Headshell graphic novels present original stories inspired by artists' careers and music, giving fans an all new way to connect with the artists and music they love."

Acclaimed songwriter and producer Richard Rudolph will guide strategy and artist relations for Headshell.

The Headshell graphic novels will be available in standard, deluxe, and collectors editions, including special one-of-one rarities. Each graphic novel will debut first for direct sale, and will subsequently have a mass market release. As yet, there is no release date for any of the titles.

Wentz is working with Hannah Klein and Lisa Sterle on the Dying Inside series. Klein is best known for her work on Snapchat series Everything Is Fine. Artist Lisa Sterle has worked on Vault titles Submerged and Witchblood.

Wentz says: "Creating a new graphic novel with Vault and one of my favourite writers, Hannah Klein, has been an insane experience — in the best possible way. Between her perspective, honesty and super-dark sense of humour and Vault's creative support throughout the entire process, I'm excited to share it with the world soon."