Get a knockout Presidents’ Day saving of $150 on the Beats Studio3 headphones

Beats flagship headphones the Beats Studio3 have been turning heads since they were introduced to the world back in 2017. Sports stars wear them, as do musicians – and if you want to get in on the action, now is the time as Best Buy have axed the price from $349.99 to $199.99 – a 42% saving of $150.

Beats Studio3: Were $349.99 , now $199.99

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones to warm your ears, now is as good a time as any as Best Buy have knocked an impressive $150 off the asking price in both Matte Black and Shadow Gray.

The Beats Studio3 headphones are wireless and offer Pure Noise Cancelling tech so you can get the most from your music while out and about. Design wise they’re solid and have a look that’s recognised the world over, while they’re also comfortable to wear for several hours at a time.

They offer a punchy sound with our review stating that listening to Metallica’s Hardwired through these cans was like "the worst hangover you’ve ever had. You can feel these Beats marching down your ear canal, elbows out. It’s pretty cool.”

Noise cancelling is slightly below other headphones in this price range, but with $150 off that cost, we’re certainly not going to complain.

Today’s deal covers both the Matte Black and Shadow Gray editions.

