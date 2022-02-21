Get a knockout Presidents’ Day saving of $150 on the Beats Studio3 headphones

By published

Best Buy have stepped up and slashed the price of the Dr. Dre Beats Studio3 headphones by 42% to mark Presidents’ Day

Beats Studio3 in Shadow Gray
(Image credit: Beats)

Beats flagship headphones the Beats Studio3 have been turning heads since they were introduced to the world back in 2017. Sports stars wear them, as do musicians – and if you want to get in on the action, now is the time as Best Buy have axed the price from $349.99 to $199.99 – a 42% saving of $150.

Beats Studio3: Were

Beats Studio3: Were $349.99, now $199.99
If you’ve been waiting to pick up a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones to warm your ears, now is as good a time as any as Best Buy have knocked an impressive $150 off the asking price in both Matte Black and Shadow Gray.

View Deal

The Beats Studio3 headphones are wireless and offer Pure Noise Cancelling tech so you can get the most from your music while out and about. Design wise they’re solid and have a look that’s recognised the world over, while they’re also comfortable to wear for several hours at a time.

They offer a punchy sound with our review stating that listening to Metallica’s Hardwired through these cans was like "the worst hangover you’ve ever had. You can feel these Beats marching down your ear canal, elbows out. It’s pretty cool.”

Noise cancelling is slightly below other headphones in this price range, but with $150 off that cost, we’re certainly not going to complain.

Today’s deal covers both the Matte Black and Shadow Gray editions.

For more, check out our guide to the best Beats headphones deals around, or if you're on the lookout for something else, then we have the best headphones for music, the best budget wireless headphones and the loudest headphones.

Scott Munro
Scott Munro

Scott looks after Louder’s online buyer’s guides and also scouts out the best deals for music fans from every corner of the internet. He's spent more than 25 years in newspapers and magazines and in 2014 joined our news desk, where he wrote extensively about rock, metal, prog and more. Scott has previous written for the Daily Record, Sunday Mirror, The Herald and IGN.