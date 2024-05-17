Blues icons Bonnie Raitt and Little Feat have hooked up for a cover of the Muddy Waters classic Long Distance Call. The track comes from Sam's Place, Little Feat's first album since 2012's Rooster Rag, which is out now.

“We go good together, man," says longtime Little Feat percussionist Sam Clayton, who sings lead vocals on every track on the album, and played congas on Raitt's 1977 song Sweet Forgiveness.

Sam's Place was recorded in Memphis, TN at Sam Phillip’s Studio, and is described as Little Feat's "love letter to the blues". The album comprises of covers of songs by Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, Little Walter and Bobby Charles, plus one original, Milkman.

“I’ve always loved Little Feat and this new incarnation of the band is bringing some serious heat, cred and new blood to their enduring legacy," says Raitt. "Every Feat fan loves us some Sam. I’m so glad he’s now gotten a chance to step out front and centre and put his spin on these wonderful blues songs. I loved singing Long Distance Call with him, always one of my favourites, and Scott slayed on slide. Know you’ll enjoy hanging out with us at Sam’s Place!"

The current lineup of Little Feat features Clayton on percussion and vocals alongside Bill Payne (keyboards and vocals), Fred Tackett (guitars and vocals) and Kenny Gradney (bass), plus new members Scott Sharrard (guitars and vocals) and Tony Leone (drums and vocals). They'll hit the road this summer supporting Tedeschi Truck Band and headlining their own shows. Dates and ticket details.