“If anybody wants to do an Oasis one, give us a shout. I would be bang up for it.” Forget about an Oasis reunion, Noel Gallagher is happy to sign off on an Abba Voyager-style hologram show instead

Prospects of an Oasis reunion may be as far away as ever, but Noel Gallagher may have hit upon a solution to pacify nostalgia-hungry fans of his former band: an ABBA Voyager-style Oasis hologram show.

Speaking on his friend Matt Morgan's podcast, Gallagher enthused about a recent trip to see the ABBA show currently playing in London, and suggested that he would be "bang up" for signing off on a similar show preserving Oasis at their '90s peak.



Hailing the ABBA Voyager show as “fucking unbelievable”, Gallagher continued, “It was great – an hour and a half gig. It was very, very impressive. I genuinely thought at one point that the people on the stage, which were holograms, were… they looked that real that I thought they were actors. The way they walk to the stage is so realistic. If you ever get the chance to go, it’s well worth it. I was very impressed by it to be honest.”

Doubtless speaking somewhat tongue-in-cheek, Gallagher added, “If anybody wants to do an Oasis one, give us a shout. I would be bang up for it. I’d say, Great, speak to that guy over there and then come up with a figure and then he’ll relay it to me and I’ll say either yes or no.”

Last month, Liam Gallagher declared that Oasis is “over” and suggested that everyone must move on, “for our own mental health”.

The former Oasis frontman has chosen to move on by lining up a huge UK and Ireland arena tour at which he'll be performing Oasis' debut album in its entirety, plus B-sides from the period, all of which were written by his big brother.