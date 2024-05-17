Listen to Body Count's first single for four years, Psychopath, featuring Fit For An Autopsy's Joe Bad

Rap metal innovators Body Count, featuring hip hop icon Ice-T, have officially unveiled their first new single for four years, Psychopath. The track, another classic slice of big, fat, groove-driven metal riffs and Ice's unmistakable, provocative bars, features a guest appearance from none other than Joe Bad, frontman of New Jersey deathcore brutes Fit For An Autopsy, alongside lashings of chainsaw effects and inverted, bloodcurdling screams. Lovely stuff.

Fit For An Autopsy guitarist and metal producer extraordinaire Will Putney is also involved in the song, having lent his formidable talents from behind the mixing desk. Watch the lyric video for new Body Count single Psychopath below, and see the LA crew's full list of European and UK tour dates for this summer just below that.

Jun 5: Mystic Festival - Gdansk, Poland

Jun 7: Edel Optics Arena - Hamburg, Germany

Jun 8: Rock Im Park - Nürnberg, Germany

Jun 9: Rock Am Ring - Eifel, Nürburg, Germany

Jun 11: Citadel Music Festival - Berlin, Germany

Jun 13: Rock For People - Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic

Jun 14: Budapest Park, Budapest, Hungary

Jun 15: Novarock - Nickelsdorf, Austria

Jun 16: SRC Salata - Zagreb, Croatia

Jun 17: Komplex 457 - Zurich, Switzerland

Jun 18: Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland

Jun 20: Nummirock - Nummijarvi, Finland

Jun 22: Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark

Jun 23: Graspop, Dessel, Belgium

Jun 25: Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Jun 26: Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jun 27: Jera On Air - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands

Jun 28: Hellfest - Clisson, France

Jun 30: O2 Kentish Town Forum - London, United Kingdom

Jul 1: The Ritz - Manchester, United Kingdom

Jul 2: SWG3 (Galvanizers) - Glasgow, United Kingdom