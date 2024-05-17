Listen to Body Count's first single for four years, Psychopath, featuring Fit For An Autopsy's Joe Bad

Rap metal innovators Body Count, featuring hip hop icon Ice-T, have officially unveiled their first new single for four years, Psychopath. The track, another classic slice of big, fat, groove-driven metal riffs and Ice's unmistakable, provocative bars, features a guest appearance from none other than Joe Bad, frontman of New Jersey deathcore brutes Fit For An Autopsy, alongside lashings of chainsaw effects and inverted, bloodcurdling screams. Lovely stuff.
Fit For An Autopsy guitarist and metal producer extraordinaire Will Putney is also involved in the song, having lent his formidable talents from behind the mixing desk. Watch the lyric video for new Body Count single Psychopath below, and see the LA crew's full list of European and UK tour dates for this summer just below that.
Body Count UK/Europe tour dates 2024
Jun 5: Mystic Festival - Gdansk, Poland
Jun 7: Edel Optics Arena - Hamburg, Germany
Jun 8: Rock Im Park - Nürnberg, Germany
Jun 9: Rock Am Ring - Eifel, Nürburg, Germany
Jun 11: Citadel Music Festival - Berlin, Germany
Jun 13: Rock For People - Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic
Jun 14: Budapest Park, Budapest, Hungary
Jun 15: Novarock - Nickelsdorf, Austria
Jun 16: SRC Salata - Zagreb, Croatia
Jun 17: Komplex 457 - Zurich, Switzerland
Jun 18: Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland
Jun 20: Nummirock - Nummijarvi, Finland
Jun 22: Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark
Jun 23: Graspop, Dessel, Belgium
Jun 25: Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Jun 26: Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 27: Jera On Air - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands
Jun 28: Hellfest - Clisson, France
Jun 30: O2 Kentish Town Forum - London, United Kingdom
Jul 1: The Ritz - Manchester, United Kingdom
Jul 2: SWG3 (Galvanizers) - Glasgow, United Kingdom