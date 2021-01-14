Get 50% off an annual subscription to Fender Play and channel your inner Jimi Hendrix

Lockdown is giving us more time on our hands, with many of us looking for something new to occupy ourselves as we wait for the gloom to lift. So how about guitar lessons?

Thanks to guitar gods Fender, now is a great time to dive in as they’ve shredded 50% off the price of their annual subscription to Fender Play – an online learning platform covering electric guitar, acoustic guitar, bass and ukulele.

It usually costs £89.99 for a 12-month subscription, but you can grab it right now for just £45 – a blistering saving of £44.99.

And that’s not all, as you’ll also have access to a free 14-day trial and enjoy 10% off Fender guitars, amps and gear throughout the year. All you have to do is visit the Fender Play website and enter the code winter50 at checkout and you’ll be good to go.

So why choose Fender Play? Well, it teaches you through video lessons in bite-sized chunks so you won’t feel overwhelmed when learning. You can also track your progress throughout to see how far you’ve come and learn to play some of your favourite songs by the artists you love.

You won’t be tied to your PC or laptop either, as the Fender Play app is also available on Apple Music and Google Play.

To see how it all works, check out the video below and get ready to jump into a brand new hobby.