Get 25% off the price of the awesome Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ headphones

If you’re on the hunt for a new set of in-ear headphones but want to pay a bit less, then Amazon may just have exactly what you’re looking for – as they’ve slashed the price of the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ earbuds by 25%. They’re now available for £89.95 – down from their regular price of £119.95.

Both the black and white editions of the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ are available for this new price.

These headphones feature in our guides to the best budget wireless headphones and the best in-ear headphones and earbuds and they also received five-stars in our Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ review, so it's safe to say that we rate these pretty highly!

They are a step up from the original model, and while the don’t have noise cancelling tech – and for this price bracket we’d be surprised if they did – buy what they do have is brilliant audio and are tremendous value for money.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ will play your top tunes for nine hours before needing a recharge, and when you add in the included charging case, you’l be able to extend this to an impressive 36 hours.

The earbuds are comfortable to wear for long stretches, while the audio can be tweaked to suit through the dedicated Melomania app. The phone app also has the ‘find my earphones’ feature, which will show you the last place your phone was connected to them on a map. Firmware updates are also fed through the app so you’re set will always be up to date.

In our review, we said the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ were "ridiculously affordable given the level of performance on offer," and added: "For budget headphone buyers these Cambridge Audio buds offer plenty of compelling reasons to invest."

Get in fast before they're gone.