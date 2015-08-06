Gentlemans Pistols reveal Hustler’s Row details

Gentlemans Pistols have revealed the tracklist and artwork for their third album Hustler’s Row.

Carcass man Bill Steer’s group recently signed with Nuclear Blast for the release which is expected later this year.

The cover was designed by John Pearson Illustration in conjunction with frontman James Atkinson.

The singer says: “The artwork encapsulates everything I put across in the title track, that Hustler’s Row is a place for freaks, losers, lovers and those searching for something more from life. So we invite you to join us on the Row…”

While a release date for the follow-up to 2011’s At Her Majesty’s Pleasure has still to be confirmed, the group have made 100 gatefold white vinyl pressings available to pre-order via their new label’s online store.

Meanwhile, Carcass will tour the UK with Obituary, Voivod and Herod in October, with later European dates also featuring Napalm Death.

Hustler’s Row tracklist

01. The Searcher 02. Devil’s Advocate On Call 03. Time Wasters 04. Private Rendezvous 05. Stress And Confusion 06. Personal Fantasy Wonderland 07. Lady Teaser 08. Dazzle Drizzler 09. Coz Of You 10. Hustler’s Row