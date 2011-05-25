Gentlemans Pistols: At Her Majesty’s Pleasure

After releasing a decent but far from extraordinary debut album that grabbed the attention of a large number of corduroy-clad, beard-sporting 70s rock aficionados, Gentlemans Pistols clearly needed to up their game in order to set themselves apart from the retro rock pack.

Listening to At Her Majesty’s Pleasure, it’s clear that whatever the band did worked because this is a ferociously enjoyable set of fiery rock’n’roll rollickers that perfectly encapsulate the simple thrills of a well-aimed fuzzy riff skillfully welded to a swaggering, charm-encrusted chorus.

The addition of guitarist Bill Steer (Firebird/Carcass) has certainly made a huge difference to the Pistols’ sound too, his mellifluous soloing and sizzling rhythm playing bring an extra layer of class and charisma throughout.

Ultimately, this is an album of great songs. If you can listen to Living In Sin Again or The Ravisher without instantly bemoaning your lack of a giant handlebar moustache and a pair of billowing bell-bottoms, your ears must surely be broken.