Gentle Giant’s Pugwash has cancer

Gentle Giant drummer John ‘Pugwash’ Weathers has been diagnosed with cancer, former bandmate Kerry Minnear has confirmed.

The 68-year-old has been battling against spinocerebellar ataxia, a condition similar to multiple sclerosis, for some years.

Now Minnear reports: “John underwent a biopsy on Wednesday and a tumour on his vocal cords was discovered. Thankfully it has not spread to his throat.

“He has asked us to let you know, and for you to do what you do best – send him your prayers and healing vibes.”

Minnear says his ex colleague is feeling “somewhat vulnerable at the moment” and that he’ll begin laser treatment on the tumour in the near future.

He adds: “We will keep you posted. Meanwhile, thank you for your loving support for John, past, present and future.”

Weathers, a member of Gentle Giant from 1972 until their 1980 split, and who also worked with Man and Wild Turkey, ended his playing career in 2006.

Gentle Giant picked up the Lifetime Achievement accolade at this year’s Progressive Music Awards.

